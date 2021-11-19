Applied Materials sheds 4% on reaction to disappointing outlook
Nov. 19, 2021 10:55 AM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)KLAC, TER, LRCXBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares fell 4%, Friday, as investors reacted negatively to the chip-equipment maker citing supply chain issues as a reason for its disappointing outlook and quarterly results.
- On Thursday, Applied Materials (AMAT) reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.94 a share, excluding one-time items, on $6.12 billion in revenue. However, Wall Street analysts had forecast Applied Materials (AMAT) to earn $1.96 a share on revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter.
- Going forward, Applied Materials said it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $2.01 a share on revenue of $6.16 billion. That profit forecast was just in line with analysts' estimates, and its sales outlook fell short of Wall Street's expectations for $6.5 billion revenue.
- Applied Materials (AMAT) Chief Executive Gary Dickerson said that there is no shortage of demand for semiconductors, but the shortages in supplies is hampering his company's effort to meet its customers' needs.
- "We expect supply shortages of certain silicon components to persist in the near-term, and managing these constraints in partnership with our suppliers and chipmakers is our top priority," Dickerson said.
- Even with Applied Materials (AMAT) outlook, analyst Vijay Rakesh, at Mizuho Securities, remained upbeat about the company, and made no changes to his buy rating and $161-a-share price target on the company's stock.
- "Despite near-term supply constraints, we continue to see Applied Materials well positioned with strong product roadmap and market leadership," Rakesh said, adding that the company has several "demand drivers" such as data centers and automotive to spur its business in the future.
- Among other chip-equipment makers, KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares edged up slightly, and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) rose 1.3% after initially declining following Applied Materials' (AMAT) results.