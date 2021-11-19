BioMarin shares higher as FDA approves dwarfism drug Voxzogo

BioMarin

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The FDA has granted approval to BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (BMRN +5.6%) Voxzogo (vosoritide) for short stature due to achondroplasia.
  • The treatment, the first for achondroplasia, targets the underlying cause of the condition.
  • The approval was based on improvement in annual growth velocity.
  • In achondroplasia, endochondral bone growth is negatively impacted due to a gain of function mutation in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 gene (FGFR3).
  • Voxzogo acts as a positive regulator of the signaling pathway downstream of FGFR3 to promote endochondral bone growth, according to BioMarin.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham recently wrote that an approval for Voxzogo "could trigger a lengthy bull run for the company."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.