BioMarin shares higher as FDA approves dwarfism drug Voxzogo
Nov. 19, 2021 11:01 AM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA has granted approval to BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (BMRN +5.6%) Voxzogo (vosoritide) for short stature due to achondroplasia.
- The treatment, the first for achondroplasia, targets the underlying cause of the condition.
- The approval was based on improvement in annual growth velocity.
- In achondroplasia, endochondral bone growth is negatively impacted due to a gain of function mutation in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 gene (FGFR3).
- Voxzogo acts as a positive regulator of the signaling pathway downstream of FGFR3 to promote endochondral bone growth, according to BioMarin.
