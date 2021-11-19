Fed's Christopher Waller favors faster pace of tapering asset purchases
Nov. 19, 2021 11:18 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- "Inflation may complicate the FOMC's management of monetary policy in 2022," as inflationary pressures are more widespread than he initially expected due to supply bottlenecks and labor shortages, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in a webcast discussion hosted by the Center for Financial Stability.
- That could lead the U.S. central bank to pick up its pace of tapering. "For my part the rapid improvement in the labor market and the deteriorating inflation data have pushed me towards favoring a faster pace of tapering and a more rapid removal of accommodation in 2022," he said.
- The basic shape of his outlook hasn't changed. He expects "gross domestic product to resume its robust growth not only in the fourth quarter of 2021 but also in the first half of 2022," assuming another COVID-19 variant doesn't arise during the winter.
- Overall, the economy has rebounded quicker than he expected a few months ago. "In my view, the labor market is rapidly approaching maximum employment," he said.
- The strength of the economy led the Federal Open Market Committee to cut its purchases of Treasury securities by $10B and agency mortgage-backed securities by $5B in November and will reduce those purchases by the same amount in mid-December.
- "The next few months will be critical, however, in determining how the tapering process plays out," he said. The pace of tapering may change depending on how the economy develops.
- As for the rate liftoff, Waller said he expects that to occur "any time after" both its inflation goal and maximum employment mandates are met, without given any indication on when he expects that to happen.
- Another monetary policy decision facing the Fed is whether to reduce its security holdings. Currently, its holdings are ~35% of the level of annual GDP, which sounds "quite large" but it's not out of line with the balance sheet holdings of other advanced foreign economies' central banks, he said.
- The FOMC "will need to decide what type of reinvestment policy to have in place," he said.
- Looking back at the Fed's moves to reduce securities holdings in 2017-2019 when the FOMC instituted monthly redemption caps that gradually increased over time. "I would support a similar process when the time comes to alter reinvestment policy," he said.
- However, during that time there were times when the Fed's redemptions exceeded what the financial markets anticipated, causing the Fed to stop redemptions over a few days to boost reserves.
- "With this experience in hand, we will need to proceed with caution with future securities redemptions. That said, clearly today's balance sheet is elevated, and we can decrease our holdings," Waller said.
- Update at 11:30 AM: In the Q&A section, Waller talked about stablecoins and said he could imagine a private commercial tech company issuing stablecoin as a payment form, in which the company would open a Federal Reserve account. Such a company wouldn't be interested in making money through interest rate spreads, but would only be interested in collecting data of its customers, he said.
- 11:35 AM ET: When Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital contended that the Fed has been suppressing interest rates since September 2007, Waller responded: "We always have used short-term interest rates a our policy tool; 10-year moves dramatically, and we do nothing to control the rate of the 10-year." Waller said he's also surprised that longer-term rates have stayed so low.
- 11:42 AM ET: "A lot of service jobs in core urban areas may not be coming back," as he expects more businesses to shift to a hybrid office model with staff working part of the time in the office and part remotely. That will require dislocated service workers to shift to industries that are growing like warehousing and distribution, he said.
- 11:51 AM ET: "You could have a rate hike as early as the second quarter of 2022," he said, theorizing on a scenario where the taper ends at a faster rate than where it's currently running at.
- 12:00 PM ET: Back to crypto, Waller doesn't worry too much about crypto assets destabilizing the financial markets. "Bitcoin is basically electronic gold — you buy it and hope the price goes up," Waller said. "If you buy it and it goes down, you lose." That's the risk the buyer takes.
- As for decentralized finance, "it's not going away." But as it broadens and is used by more institutional firms, it will get regulated more.
- Q&A ends.
