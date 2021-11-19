Buckle dips despite Q3 upbeat
Nov. 19, 2021 12:17 PM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Buckle (BKE -5.5%) reports net sales growth of 27.3% to $319.44M for the quarter, smashing the consensus mark of $269.22M.
- Comparable store net sales increased 27.3% Y/Y.
- Online sales increased 9% Y/Y to $50.5M.
- Gross margin expanded 380 bps Y/Y to 50.4%, driven by leverage from high sales and a consumer shift to fashion items from casual items as the economy re-opens.
- Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.
- As of the end of 3Q21, the company operated 441 stores in 42 states compared with 446 stores in 42 states at the end of 3Q20.