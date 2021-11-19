Hot Stocks: MRNA, BNTX COVID boosters; BA production woes; ROST, POST earnings; PLUG price target

  • COVID headlines maintained their ability to move stocks in Friday's midday action. Expanded approval for COVID vaccine boosters gave a lift to shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
  • Analyst comments represented a notable catalyst during intraday trading as well. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) advanced on a raised price target from Morgan Stanley.
  • On the other side of the spectrum, Boeing (NYSE:BA) dropped on reports of more manufacturing problems at the airplane maker.
  • Meanwhile, inflation took its toll on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST), which both lost ground in the wake of their respective quarterly reports.

Gainers

Decliners

  • Boeing (BA) slipped nearly 5% on reports of further delays in 787 Dreamliner production, due to a cargo door defect. The Wall Street Journal reported that the airplane maker was forced to slow production to address the problem.
  • Ross Stores (ROST) beat expectations in Q3, exceeding analysts' consensus on both its top and bottom lines. However, shares slumped nearly 5% as investors reacted badly to rising expenses, fueled by increasing freight costs.
  • Earnings news also weighed on Post Holdings (POST). The maker of packaged foods like Grape-Nuts and Raisin Bran EPS reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations. The disappointing bottom line came despite 21% revenue growth.
