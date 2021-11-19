Hot Stocks: MRNA, BNTX COVID boosters; BA production woes; ROST, POST earnings; PLUG price target
- COVID headlines maintained their ability to move stocks in Friday's midday action. Expanded approval for COVID vaccine boosters gave a lift to shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- Analyst comments represented a notable catalyst during intraday trading as well. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) advanced on a raised price target from Morgan Stanley.
- On the other side of the spectrum, Boeing (NYSE:BA) dropped on reports of more manufacturing problems at the airplane maker.
- Meanwhile, inflation took its toll on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST), which both lost ground in the wake of their respective quarterly reports.
Gainers
- COVID vaccine makers Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX) both advanced more than 4% in midday action, thanks to a key regulatory win. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots of vaccines from both companies for all adults.
- Plug Power (PLUG) also took a step up in intraday trading, following a price target increase from Morgan Stanley. The stock jumped nearly 9% after analyst Stephen Byrd pointed to significantly increased revenue growth potential from several of the company's alternative power products.
- As a result of this improved outlook, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on PLUG to $65 from its previous level of $43.
Decliners
- Boeing (BA) slipped nearly 5% on reports of further delays in 787 Dreamliner production, due to a cargo door defect. The Wall Street Journal reported that the airplane maker was forced to slow production to address the problem.
- Ross Stores (ROST) beat expectations in Q3, exceeding analysts' consensus on both its top and bottom lines. However, shares slumped nearly 5% as investors reacted badly to rising expenses, fueled by increasing freight costs.
- Earnings news also weighed on Post Holdings (POST). The maker of packaged foods like Grape-Nuts and Raisin Bran EPS reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations. The disappointing bottom line came despite 21% revenue growth.
