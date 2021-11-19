Matador Resources, Callon Petroleum upped at Wells Fargo as 'tip of the spear'

oil and gas production

McFranki/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo upgrades Matador Resources (MTDR -3.7%) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $53 price target, and raises Callon Petroleum (CPE -6.4%) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $75 target, seeing energy entering a new "super cycle" in 2022 with U.S. E&Ps as the "tip of the spear."
  • Wells Fargo says Matador has continued to accelerate debt reduction, and that momentum into 2022 from late 2021 drilling activity should provide strong free cash flow.
  • U.S. shale operators such as Matador are "adopting 'counter cyclical' buybacks and special dividends," and cash margins "remain supported via operating efficiencies, and [energy and production companies] continue to make progress on ESG initiatives," according to Wells.
  • Meanwhile, Callon's strong execution in 2021 has set the stage for debt reduction in 2022, even though the company trails peers on cash returns, Wells says.
  • The firm also elevates Coterra Energy (CTRA -3.9%) to a Top Pick alongside Devon Energy (DVN -5.2%) and Marathon Oil (MRO -4.5%).
  • Oil and gas related stocks post broad losses today as crude oil prices fall on worries over potential COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.
