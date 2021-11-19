U.S. rig count jumps by another 7 as Permian activity ramps up
Nov. 19, 2021 1:11 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. added another 7 to 563, the most in 19 months, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report.
- Rigs targeting crude oil rose by 7 to 461, also the highest since April 2020, while gas rigs remain unchanged at 102.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin accounted for the entire gain, adding 7 to 278.
- The oil rig count is up 73% since the start of the year, while the number of active gas rigs is 23% higher YTD.
