U.S. rig count jumps by another 7 as Permian activity ramps up

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. added another 7 to 563, the most in 19 months, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report.
  • Rigs targeting crude oil rose by 7 to 461, also the highest since April 2020, while gas rigs remain unchanged at 102.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin accounted for the entire gain, adding 7 to 278.
  • The oil rig count is up 73% since the start of the year, while the number of active gas rigs is 23% higher YTD.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.