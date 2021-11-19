Fed's Clarida says it may be appropriate to discuss taper pace in December
Nov. 19, 2021 1:21 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said it "may be appropriate" to discuss the pace of the central bank's program to taper asset purchases at its December meeting as Q4 economic growth is likely to be very strong, according to Bloomberg News.
- The comments came after Clarida delivered a webcast speech at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve of San Francisco. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee next meets on Dec. 14-15.
- He also said that a future FOMC may want to revisit the central bank's 2% inflation target.
- At a separate event, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he expected the tapering pace to be an item of discussion at the December meeting. He favors a faster pace of tapering.
- Clarida's speech itself discussed whether central banks should coordinate among themselves. His conclusion: "Adopting formal global monetary policy cooperation could plausibly erode central bank credibility and public support for central bank independence," he said. But sharing information and analysis "can enhance the design and effectiveness of monetary policy execution for each country."
- At the last FOMC meeting, earlier this month, the FOMC decided to reduce its asset purchases by $15B per month starting this month.