Is Niu set for a strong Q3 performance?
Nov. 19, 2021 1:22 PM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $214.4M (+62.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NIU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Niu missed analyst revenue estimates in Q2, despite a 46.5% Y/Y jump to $146.32M. The number of e-scooters sold was up 58%, driven by strong growth and an expanded presence in China.
- The firm recently reported its volume figures for Q3, showing that scooter sales remain strong. Volume sales were up 58.3% Y/Y and 56.9% over Q2 numbers.
- An SA contributor analysis in September noted that Niu's Big Data assessment and artificial intelligence capabilities hold significant long-term sales potential too, suggesting 20%-16% growth from 2024 to 2030.