Earnings to watch: where Wall Street is most bullish and bearish
Nov. 19, 2021 3:22 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL), ANF, DKS, TWSTBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Earnings are front-loaded for Thanksgiving week with more than 100 companies tracked by Seeking Alpha reporting from Monday to Wednesday.
- Heading into the reports, Wall Street's earnings revisions indicate the confidence, or lack thereof, in a company's execution so far.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating analyzes changes in analysts' earnings estimates to grade individual stocks on EPS revisions.
- That's one of five factors that go into the overall score for a stock, along with valuation, profitability, growth and momentum.
- The following companies reporting next week earn top ratings for EPS revisions:
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports results Tuesday before the bell and the consensus is for EPS of $0.66 and revenue of $895M.
- The stock has an earnings revisions grade of A, with six upward revisions and two downward revisions from analysts on the upcoming quarter in the last three months.
- EPS estimates are up 4.6% for fiscal Q3 in the last month and 2% for the current quarter.
- High cotton prices have been a concern for results, but the Street has shown some enthusiasm for same-day delivery.
- Shares are up more than 20% in the past month.
- Dick's (NYSE:DKS) reports the same morning. Analysts are looking for EPS of $2.01 and sales of nearly $2.5B.
- There are 22 upward revisions in the last three months for fiscal Q3 and no cuts, earning a grade of A+.
- Estimates for Q3 are up more than 100% in the last six months and 50% for Q4.
- Cowen said this week it feels estimates are still conservative for DKS.
- The following companies reporting this week get bottom ratings for EPS revisions:
- Twist Biosciences (NASDAQ:TWST) reports before the bell Monday. The consensus EPS is -$0.79 on revenue of $36.3M.
- The company has a revisions grade of D, with four downward revisions in the last three months for its fiscal Q4 and one upward revision.
- Next generation sequence revenue could be a highlight of results.
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) weighs in with numbers on Tuesday. Analysts predict fiscal Q1 EPS of $1.52 a share and sales of $769M.
- There have been four downward revisions and no upward revisions on the upcoming quarter in the last three months.
- Its grade is D-.
- Estimates are down 16% for Q1 in the last three months.
- Biglari Capital, which holds an 8.7% stake, issued a letter calling for management to "focus their efforts on the core brand rather than on the distraction of extraneous activities that have proved to be value destructive."
- You can use Seeking Alpha to screen for your own EPS revisions grade, earnings or revenue surprises, momentum or more.