Earnings to watch: where Wall Street is most bullish and bearish

Abercrombie & Fitch Reports Weak Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Earnings are front-loaded for Thanksgiving week with more than 100 companies tracked by Seeking Alpha reporting from Monday to Wednesday.
  • Heading into the reports, Wall Street's earnings revisions indicate the confidence, or lack thereof, in a company's execution so far.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating analyzes changes in analysts' earnings estimates to grade individual stocks on EPS revisions.
  • That's one of five factors that go into the overall score for a stock, along with valuation, profitability, growth and momentum.
  • The following companies reporting next week earn top ratings for EPS revisions:
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports results Tuesday before the bell and the consensus is for EPS of $0.66 and revenue of $895M.
  • The stock has an earnings revisions grade of A, with six upward revisions and two downward revisions from analysts on the upcoming quarter in the last three months.
  • EPS estimates are up 4.6% for fiscal Q3 in the last month and 2% for the current quarter.
  • High cotton prices have been a concern for results, but the Street has shown some enthusiasm for same-day delivery.
  • Shares are up more than 20% in the past month.

  • Dick's (NYSE:DKS) reports the same morning. Analysts are looking for EPS of $2.01 and sales of nearly $2.5B.
  • There are 22 upward revisions in the last three months for fiscal Q3 and no cuts, earning a grade of A+.
  • Estimates for Q3 are up more than 100% in the last six months and 50% for Q4.
  • Cowen said this week it feels estimates are still conservative for DKS.

  • The following companies reporting this week get bottom ratings for EPS revisions:
  • Twist Biosciences (NASDAQ:TWST) reports before the bell Monday. The consensus EPS is -$0.79 on revenue of $36.3M.
  • The company has a revisions grade of D, with four downward revisions in the last three months for its fiscal Q4 and one upward revision.
  • Next generation sequence revenue could be a highlight of results.

  • Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) weighs in with numbers on Tuesday. Analysts predict fiscal Q1 EPS of $1.52 a share and sales of $769M.
  • There have been four downward revisions and no upward revisions on the upcoming quarter in the last three months.
  • Its grade is D-.
  • Estimates are down 16% for Q1 in the last three months.
  • Biglari Capital, which holds an 8.7% stake, issued a letter calling for management to "focus their efforts on the core brand rather than on the distraction of extraneous activities that have proved to be value destructive."
  • You can use Seeking Alpha to screen for your own EPS revisions grade, earnings or revenue surprises, momentum or more.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.