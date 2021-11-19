Air Canada exits Canadian government financial support

  • Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) says it is withdrawing from further financial support from the Canadian government, citing its improved liquidity position and ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The support package had provided access to C$5.375B in interest bearing loans, but Air Canada says it accessed only the facility solely dedicated to refunding customers' non-refundable tickets, while nearly C$4B in remaining facilities were not used.
  • ""Air Canada's recovery from COVID-19 continues," the company says, as it is "recalling employees, adding new routes and frequencies to our network, and restoring services, and, last quarter, we completed a $7.1B financing."
  • The Canadian government continues to hold a 6% stake in Air Canada as a result of $500M it paid in April to buy shares.
