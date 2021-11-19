Petrobras says likely will raise five-year capex plan to $60B-$70B
- Petrobras (PBR -1.4%) confirms its capital spending plans for the 2022-26 five-year period likely will occur in the $60B-$70B range.
- Petrobras said in a securities filing that the new capex plan is still under study by its board, but "figures mentioned in the story are close to those... under evaluation," referring to media reports.
- For its 2021-25 program, the company had forecast planned capex of !$55B.
- Separately, Petrobras says it will not be able to supply all orders from fuel distributors in December due to high demand, according to a Reuters report.
- Last month, the company made a similar statement that it would be unable to meet all orders for November.
- To conserve cash because of COVID-19, Petrobras cut capex by 27% last year.