Tech Roundup: Chipmakers and car companies hit the road together
Nov. 20, 2021 9:00 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), QCOM, AAPLGM, NFLX, DIS, ROKU, CMCSA, UBERBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Semiconductors, automobiles and the potential for tie-ups between the two industries took the spotlight in the tech sector with seemingly everyone from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) getting behind the wheel this week.
- Let's start with Apple (AAPL) which said...Absolutely nothing. But, reports that the company has developed a semiconductor "breakthrough", and will produce a fully autonomous electric car within four year were enough to send just about everyone wondering what companies might benefit from Apple (AAPL) putting a so-called "iCar" on the road.
- Other chip companies involved into automotive industry actually did have a lot to say during the week. One of those was Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which got a big boost on Wall Street following its better-than-expected earnings report. Nvidia (NVDA) also said it was still pushing ahead with efforts to acquire British chip-technology company Arm Holdings despite more governmental inquiries into the proposed $40 billion acquisition.
- Qualcomm (QCOM) wouldn't be outdone, as it said it secured a deal to provide its chip technology to BMW for a new generation of the automakers self-driving cars. Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon also touted the company's automotive plans as part of its efforts to diversity into new industries for its chip products.
- If that wasn't enough, General Motors (NYSE:GM) also said it was working with Qualcomm (QCOM) and other chipmakers to supply semiconductors for its vehicles in an effort to get around chip industry supply shortages.
- Back to Apple (AAPL) for a moment. Chief Executive Tim Cook said Apple (AAPL) employees should plan on returning to the office, at least part time, on February 1. Apple also started up a new service program that will let consumers perform their own repairs on some Apple (AAPL) products.
- Streaming TV companies weren't being quiet this week, either. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) unveiled a new website where it will show its top-rated TV shows and movies every week.
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) said it is raising the price of its Hulu Live TV service by $5 to $69.99 a month, but will include ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the streaming package.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) took a hit after analyst Michael Nathanson cut his rating on the company's stock to sell due to slower advertising growth on the Roku Channel. There were also reports that Roku is developing more than 50 original shows for the Roku Channel.
- After a bidding war between some of the largest TV broadcasters and streamers, NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) managed to renew its deal to carry games of the English Premier League for another six years.
- For people who use Uber (NYSE:UBER) a lot, the ride-sharing leader unveiled its new Uber One program where, for a monthly or annual fee, subscribers can get discounts on ride and free food and grocery delivery from Uber Eats.