Sandvik to acquire U.S. based round tools manufacturer GWS Tool Group
Nov. 22, 2021 3:15 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKF)SDVKYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests of the U.S. based company GWS Tool Intermediate Holdings LLC from its beneficial owners, L Squared Capital Partners and GWS management.
- GWS is an established provider of made-to-order round tools with a large exposure to the general engineering and aerospace segments.
- The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
- The transaction is expected to close during Q4 2021.
- The Company will be reported in Walter, a division within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
- GWS has had strong revenue growth historically, and is expected to grow at a high single digit organic growth rate in the medium term.
- The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and EPS will initially be neutral.