Toyota is called a core auto stock holding by Bank of America
Nov. 22, 2021 7:02 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America stays constructive on Toyota Motors Corporation (NYSE:TM) as it expresses greater confidence in the Japanese automaker's recovery in production and sales next year than peers.
- Analyst Kei Nihoyanagi: "Highly reliable near-term earnings and powerful long-term competitive strength already represent the consensus take on the stock, in our view. Nevertheless both of these are very important in an uncertain macro environment. The P/E stands at a mere 7.6x based on our FY3/23 forecasts, and we continue to regard Toyota as a core holding."
- The firm keeps a Buy rating and lifts its price objective to $218 per ADR. Looking down the road, Toyota (TM) is seen as one of the rare companies that can contribute to decarbonization without relying solely on BEVs by utilizing its abundant technological capabilities.
- Dig into Toyota' earning call transcript.