Cerence EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

Nov. 22, 2021 7:05 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.20 in-line.
  • Revenue of $98.1M (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.18M.
  • Shares +0.96% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Adj. EBITDA of $38.83M

  • For the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021, revenue is expected to be in the range of $91M to $96M which is flat year-over-year at the midpoint vs a consensus of $101.95M, while IHS auto production forecast is expected to be down 21% for the same period. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $31M to $35M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.