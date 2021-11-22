Cerence EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
Nov. 22, 2021 7:05 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.20 in-line.
- Revenue of $98.1M (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.18M.
- Shares +0.96% PM.
- Press Release
- Adj. EBITDA of $38.83M
For the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021, revenue is expected to be in the range of $91M to $96M which is flat year-over-year at the midpoint vs a consensus of $101.95M, while IHS auto production forecast is expected to be down 21% for the same period. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $31M to $35M.