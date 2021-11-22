Twist Bioscience EPS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue
Nov. 22, 2021 7:36 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.84 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $37.95M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.69M.
- Press Release
- Fiscal 2022 Financial Guidance: Revenue is expected in the range of $173 million to $181 million vs a consensus of $171.09M without Abveris and $183 million to $193 million assuming the close of the acquisition of Abveris in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Gross margin is expected to be between 35% and 37% for fiscal 2022 which reflects the impact of costs associated with ramping our Wilsonville “Factory of the Future” facility comes online; excluding these costs, gross margin would be 42% to 44%.
- Operating expenses including R&D and SG&A are expected to be $315 million for the year.
- Net loss is expected to be approximately $250 million to reflect increased investments in our commercial organization and research and development activities.
- R&D is expected to be approximately $130 million.
- Stock-based compensation is expected to be approximately $47 million.
- Depreciation is expected to be $13 million.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be $80-$90 million, including build out of the “Factory of the Future”.
- Note: The revised post corrects GAAP EPS.
This was corrected on 11/22/2021 at 9:40 AM. The revised post corrects GAAP EPS.