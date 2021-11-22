Niu Technologies slides ~4% after earnings miss; foresees Q4 revenue growth by 25%-35%

Nov. 22, 2021

  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reports number of e-scooters sold in Q3 expanded 58.3% Y/Y to 397,079; e-scooters sold in China rose 59.9% Y/Y to 392,112 whereas in the international markets declined 11.2% Y/Y to 4,967.
  • The company saw overall revenue growth of 37.1% Y/Y to $190.33M misses by $24.07M, led by 58.3% higher sales volume, partially offset by decreased revenues per e-scooter of 13.4%.
  • Adjusted net income was RMB 102.2 million, compared with RMB 90.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted net income margin was 8.3%, compared with 10.1% in the same period of 2020.
  • The number of franchised stores in China was 2,686 as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 320 from June 30, 2021.
  • International sales network expanded to 41 distributors covering 49 countries.
  • Gross margin was 20.0%, compared with 20.9% in the same period of 2020, mainly due to weaker international sales.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 1,552.6 million in aggregate.
  • The company expects Q4 revenues in the range of RMB 840 million to RMB 910 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25% to 35%.
  • Earlier, Niu Technologies EPS misses by $0.07, misses on revenue.
  • Shares are down 3.28% PM.
