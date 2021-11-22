HIVE Blockchain reports $23.4M in October revenue

Glowing dark background with bitcoin symbol.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) reported $23.4M in October revenue, 234 BTC produced and 2,591 ETH produced (equal in value to 171 BTC); it shows BTC HODL position of 1,350 coins.
  • The company's total Bitcoin equivalent production stood at 405 BTC Equivalent Produced and 13.1 BTC Equivalent per day average produced.
  • "We are proud of the growth and operational excellence exhibited from our global operations, which has HIVE generating $280M in annual revenue on a run-rate basis using October figures, or approximately C$350M," Executive Chairman Frank Holmes commented.
  • Currently, the company's New Brunswick facility is operating at 30MW of power capacity and generating ~650 PH/s of Bitcoin mining capacity; in December 2021, the company expects the next 20MW phase of this campus to be completed in 1Q22 adding additional 500 PH/s of Bitcoin mining capacity.
