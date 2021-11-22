Accel Entertainment announces $200M share repurchase program
Nov. 22, 2021 10:38 AM ETAccel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) board approves repurchase of up to $200M of shares of it's common stock.
“Based on Accel’s current valuation and strong free cash flow position, our Board and Management team believe this is an attractive, balanced way to maximize stockholder value as we continue to execute our strategic growth plans. This announcement underscores the confidence we continue to have in the strength of our balance sheet as well as the quality of our strategic assets. We are excited to pursue a potential return of capital to stockholders in conjunction with furthering our mission of capturing growth across the country.” said CEO Andy Rubenstein