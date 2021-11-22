Telecom Italia stock surges after KKR makes $12B proposal for company

Nov. 22, 2021 7:53 AM ETTelecom Italia S.p.A. (TIIAY), KKR, TI.ABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Telecom Italia (TIM) phone boxes in Turin

claudiodivizia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY)(NYSE:TI.A) shares surge 27% in trading in Milan after that private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) is makes an offer for the Italian phone telecom company valued at EUR 10.8B ($12B).
  • The non-binding proposal values the company at EUR 0.505 per share, a 46% premium to Friday's closing price, with the total value rising to over EUR 33B including the assumption of debt, according to Telecom Italia's press release.
  • The company's board met on Sunday to assess the offer but didn't make any decision.
  • The indication of interest is characterized as "friendly" and aims to obtain approval by Telecom Italia's (OTCPK:TIIAY) directors and support by the company's management, the statement said.
  • Last year, KKR agreed to bid for a stake in Telecom Italia's last-mile network.
