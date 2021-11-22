Zynerba Pharma pops 4% after securing new European patent for Zygel CBD gel
Nov. 22, 2021 8:03 AM ETZynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) perks up 4% premarket after announcing that the European Patent Office has issued Patent No. 3687513, titled “Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome and Autism with Cannabidiol,” which includes claims directed to methods of treating behavioral symptoms of Fragile X syndrome and autism spectrum disorder by transdermally administering a therapeutically effective amount of cannabidiol (CBD).
- This new patent, which expires in 2038, is part of an expanding international intellectual property portfolio covering the Company's transdermal cannabidiol product candidate, Zygel CBD gel.
- There are currently five U.S. patents related to methods of treating Fragile X syndrome or autism spectrum disorder.