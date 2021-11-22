Twist Bioscience to acquire antibody discovery services company Abveris for up to $190M

  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Abveris, a privately held firm focused on in vivo antibody discovery services, for a total consideration of up to $190M.
  • Formerly known as AbX Biologics, Abveris leverages a family of hyperimmune mouse models called DiversimAb in the development of next-gen biologics, cell therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics in partnership with leading biopharma players.
  • The offer includes a $150M consideration to be issued at the close of the deal, including the shares of Twist (TWST) common stock and up to $10M in cash subject to certain adjustments.
  • It also includes up to $40M shares of Twist (TWST) common stock subject to an internal revenue target for Abveris set for 2022.
  • "The addition of the Abveris discovery platform is a natural fit with Twist as it will complement and extend our biopharma antibody capabilities into mouse-based discovery and screening," CEO Emily Leproust remarked.
  • On Monday, Twist (TWST) reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. The shares are trading ~1.5% lower in the pre-market.
