Twist Bioscience to acquire antibody discovery services company Abveris for up to $190M
Nov. 22, 2021
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Abveris, a privately held firm focused on in vivo antibody discovery services, for a total consideration of up to $190M.
- Formerly known as AbX Biologics, Abveris leverages a family of hyperimmune mouse models called DiversimAb in the development of next-gen biologics, cell therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics in partnership with leading biopharma players.
- The offer includes a $150M consideration to be issued at the close of the deal, including the shares of Twist (TWST) common stock and up to $10M in cash subject to certain adjustments.
- It also includes up to $40M shares of Twist (TWST) common stock subject to an internal revenue target for Abveris set for 2022.
- "The addition of the Abveris discovery platform is a natural fit with Twist as it will complement and extend our biopharma antibody capabilities into mouse-based discovery and screening," CEO Emily Leproust remarked.
