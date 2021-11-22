Pembina Pipeline CEO Dilger departs; Burrows named interim CEO

Nov. 22, 2021 8:15 AM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments

Big pipeline in Grassi Lakes hiking trail in Canmore, Alberta, Canada.

CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) says President and CEO Mick Dilger has stepped down "to pursue other opportunities," and is working with a search firm to evaluate internal and external candidates for a new CEO.
  • Current CFO Scott Burrows is named interim President and CEO, and VP Capital Markets Cameron Goldade is appointed interim CFO.
  • Dilger became Pembina's CEO in early 2014 following more than five years as the company's COO.
  • Burrows has been Pembina's CFO for seven years.
  • Pembina pays a "strong, safe dividend" yielding more than 6%, is "very well diversified and set to be a leader in the new energy world," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.