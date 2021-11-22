Pembina Pipeline CEO Dilger departs; Burrows named interim CEO
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) says President and CEO Mick Dilger has stepped down "to pursue other opportunities," and is working with a search firm to evaluate internal and external candidates for a new CEO.
- Current CFO Scott Burrows is named interim President and CEO, and VP Capital Markets Cameron Goldade is appointed interim CFO.
- Dilger became Pembina's CEO in early 2014 following more than five years as the company's COO.
- Burrows has been Pembina's CFO for seven years.
- Pembina pays a "strong, safe dividend" yielding more than 6%, is "very well diversified and set to be a leader in the new energy world," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.