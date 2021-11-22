CASI Pharma rises on insider purchases from CEO

  • Rockville, Maryland-based CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) has added ~11.6% in the pre-market on below-average volume after its CEO Wei-Wu He disclosed the purchase of 400K company shares.
  • About 456.7K CASI (CASI) shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~2.7M shares.
  • A regulatory filing submitted on Friday indicates Wei-Wu He made the purchases in two transactions each for 200K shares at a price of $0.99 and $0.98 apiece.
  • The transactions that took place on Wednesday and Thursday had increased his stake in the company to ~5.6M shares.
  • The insider purchases have come less than a week after CASI (CASI) reported better than expected revenue for Q3 2021.
  • Currently, the microcap biotech has no Neutral or Bearish ratings among Wall Street analysts, as indicated in the diagram below.
