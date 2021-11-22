Blink Charging stock slips after Cowen warns on valuation
Nov. 22, 2021 8:27 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cowen drops its rating on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Market Perform from Outperform as it points to the "torrid run" of the share price amid EV euphoria. Analyst Gabe Daoud thinks BLNK remains well-placed to benefit from industry tailwinds, but that growth is seen as priced in relative to the firm's model and peer multiples.
- "Blink has consistently traded at a premium to the group this year, but at more than 30x P/’23 revenue (consensus) the stock trades 7x above the closest competitor and nearly 20x higher than the group average. We prefer CHPT and EVGO as ways to play the growing EV charging theme."
- Shares of Blink Charging (BLNK) are down 1.49% premarket to $42.44.
