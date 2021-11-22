Capstone Green Energy secures follow-on order 800kW energy system in Korea
Nov. 22, 2021 8:31 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) has received a follow-on order for its 800kW green energy system.
- The Capstone system will be installed at the Noksan Sewage Treatment Plant in Busan, Korea. The installation follows the successful implementation of a 600kW energy system at the Nambu Sewage Treatment Plant, which is also located in Busan.
- The Noksan site, which is capable of processing sludge at 160,000 m3/day, will use the biogas produced in the digestion process as fuel to provide on-site power for the 15-building treatment facility as well as the heat required for the digester. The new system will replace an aging digester with a new one in combination with the system installation.
- Capstone systems were selected for their low noise impact and low environmental impact. The system expansion is expected to be commissioned in September of 2022.