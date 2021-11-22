Hot Stocks: VG takeover; ZH rises on earnings; CRNC, NIU drop; BLUE jumps on FDA application
Nov. 22, 2021
- Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) took the spotlight at the start of a holiday-shortened week on Monday, soaring in pre-market trading on news of a takeover deal worth more than $6B. The cloud communication provider agreed to be purchased by Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) climbed before the bell, propelled higher by earnings figures. Meanwhile, news of a step forward on the regulatory front gave a boost to biotech firm bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE).
- On the downside, both Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) retreated in pre-market action following the release of their respective quarterly results.
Gainers
- Vonage (VG) jumped nearly 26% before the opening bell after it reached a deal to be acquired by Ericsson (ERIC). The purchase price for the all-cash agreement equates to $21 per share, or a total enterprise value of $6.2B. ERIC slipped nearly 4% on the news.
- Zhihu (ZH) posted a pre-market gain on earnings news. Shares rose nearly 10% following the release of a narrower-than-expected loss for Q3. Average monthly active users for the Chinese online content community climbed 40% from last year to reach 101.2M.
- bluebird bio (BLUE) revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its application for betibeglogene autotemcel for priority review. The stock declined 9% on the news.
Decliners
- Weak guidance sent Cerence (CRNC) reeling by nearly 6% in pre-market action.
- The company beat expectations with its latest quarterly earnings, with revenue that rose 8% from last year. However, CRNC predicted a top-line figure for the current quarter of $91M-$96M, compared to a consensus estimate of almost $102M.
- Niu Technologies (NIU) also lost ground on earnings news. The stock retreated nearly 4% after the e-scooter maker missed expectations for its quarterly revenue. The top-line figure climbed 37% to more than $190M, about $24M short of projections.
