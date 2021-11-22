HSBC may struggle to get bids from big four accounting firms for its audit - FT
Nov. 22, 2021 8:41 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Some candidates for the contract to audit U.K.'s biggest lender are voicing concerns over possible conflicts with consulting projects and the scale needed to audit HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- PwC has audited HSBC (HSBC) since 2015 and is eligible to bid for another 10 years to keep the function. But the bank is already expecting some trouble in getting pitches from Deloitte, EY, and KPMG.
- One of the people told the FT that the number of regions HSBC (HSBC) operates in, the resources and technology needed, and the risk it involves are issues in getting auditors to bid.
- The bank has also approached some smaller accounting firms to see if they're interested in bidding, two people with knowledge of the matter told the FT.
- The bank paid PwC $130M in audit and related fees last year, according to its annual report.
- HSBC (HSBC) confirmed to the FT it will start the tender process next year for the audit of its accounts starting in 2025.
- In Q3, HSBC pretax profit jumped 76%, while adjusted revenue slipped 1%.