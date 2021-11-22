Digital Realty upsized its existing revolving credit facility to $3.0 billion

  • Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has amended, extended, and upsized its existing global revolving credit facility from $2.35 billion to $3.0 billion.
  • Pricing was tightened by five bps at the BBB / Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating, the maturity date was extended by three years.
  • The new facility matures in January 2027, assuming the exercise of two six-month extension options. In addition, Digital Realty (DLR) can upsize the facility by up to $1.5 billion.
  • The company also extended its existing ¥33.3 billion (~$290 million) Japanese yen-denominated revolving credit facility.
  • Digital Realty (DLR) President & Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power: "The refinancing was well oversubscribed, with commitments from more than 25 financial institutions around the world..."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.