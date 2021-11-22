Digital Realty upsized its existing revolving credit facility to $3.0 billion
Nov. 22, 2021 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has amended, extended, and upsized its existing global revolving credit facility from $2.35 billion to $3.0 billion.
- Pricing was tightened by five bps at the BBB / Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating, the maturity date was extended by three years.
- The new facility matures in January 2027, assuming the exercise of two six-month extension options. In addition, Digital Realty (DLR) can upsize the facility by up to $1.5 billion.
- The company also extended its existing ¥33.3 billion (~$290 million) Japanese yen-denominated revolving credit facility.
- Digital Realty (DLR) President & Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power: "The refinancing was well oversubscribed, with commitments from more than 25 financial institutions around the world..."