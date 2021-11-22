Puration estimates $1M in 2022 revenue
Nov. 22, 2021 8:51 AM ETPuration, Inc. (PURA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Puration (OTCPK:PURA) is initially forecasting $1M in revenue for 2022 which it believes is a conservative forecast and anticipates potentially revisiting the revenue forecast more than once next year.
- While it just entered Q4, it expects it to be a important period catapulting the company's new Farmersville Hemp Brand into 2022 to begin generating and rapidly growing revenue.
- The company plans to generate income from three sources: Education, Branding and Partnerships.
- While the facility construction will not be complete in 1Q22, PURA will initially conduct training at an alternative site.