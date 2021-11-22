Cerence drops 9.5% guides FQ1 and FY revenue below consensus

Wooden blocks with PRICE word and yellow down arrow, impacts of Covid-19 disruption, global economy financial crisis business concept

ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) takes a 9.5% dip despite a FQ4 revenue beat, the figure was at $98.1M (+7.6% Y/Y).
  • GAAP gross margin of 75.4% vs. 72% last year.
  • GAAP operating margin of 11% vs. 17.8% last year.
  • Cerence Pay receives coveted Automotive News PACE Award, the industry benchmark for innovation.
  • The company won his first major customer in the building mobility market for the connected elevator of the future.
  • A comparative rating of the company against its peers:

  • Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, stated, “We finished the year strong, especially considering the production challenges our customers are facing due to semiconductor shortages. Our total company revenue grew 17% compared to the auto production growth of 9% over the same time-period, which is testament to the secular tailwinds, as well as, the innovative products and services we continue to bring to market.”
  • FQ1 Outlook: Revenue range of $91M-96M (vs. consensus $101.95M)which is flat year-over-year at the midpoint, while IHS auto production forecast is expected to be down 21% for the same period. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of ~$31M-35M.
  • FY Outlook: Revenue range of $400M-425M (vs. consensus $441.509M)representing a 7% increase at the midpoint compared to the prior year. The guidance reflects an expected reduction of $23M in revenue related to our “legacy” contract. Adjusting for the “legacy” decline, our revenue is expected to increase 12% Y/Y at the midpoint, while IHS auto production forecast is expected to be flat for the same period. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year is expected to be in the range of ~$144M-163M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats consensus by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.20 in-line.
  • Contributor writes: 'It maintains a well-funded balance sheet, and the recent drop in share price presents a buying opportunity.'
  • Previously (Nov. 22): Cerence EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.