Cerence drops 9.5% guides FQ1 and FY revenue below consensus
Nov. 22, 2021
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) takes a 9.5% dip despite a FQ4 revenue beat, the figure was at $98.1M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- GAAP gross margin of 75.4% vs. 72% last year.
- GAAP operating margin of 11% vs. 17.8% last year.
- Cerence Pay receives coveted Automotive News PACE Award, the industry benchmark for innovation.
- The company won his first major customer in the building mobility market for the connected elevator of the future.
- Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, stated, “We finished the year strong, especially considering the production challenges our customers are facing due to semiconductor shortages. Our total company revenue grew 17% compared to the auto production growth of 9% over the same time-period, which is testament to the secular tailwinds, as well as, the innovative products and services we continue to bring to market.”
- FQ1 Outlook: Revenue range of $91M-96M (vs. consensus $101.95M)which is flat year-over-year at the midpoint, while IHS auto production forecast is expected to be down 21% for the same period. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of ~$31M-35M.
- FY Outlook: Revenue range of $400M-425M (vs. consensus $441.509M)representing a 7% increase at the midpoint compared to the prior year. The guidance reflects an expected reduction of $23M in revenue related to our “legacy” contract. Adjusting for the “legacy” decline, our revenue is expected to increase 12% Y/Y at the midpoint, while IHS auto production forecast is expected to be flat for the same period. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year is expected to be in the range of ~$144M-163M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats consensus by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.20 in-line.
