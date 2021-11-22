Dosing underway in Diffusion Pharma's Altitude trial
Nov. 22, 2021 9:00 AM ETDiffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) has dosed the first participants in its Altitude Trial, which will evaluate the Company’s lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate (TSC), in normal healthy volunteers.
- Shares up 3.6% premarket at $0.40.
- The Altitude Trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study designed to evaluate the effects of TSC on maximal oxygen consumption, or VO2, and partial pressure of blood oxygen, or PaO2, in normal healthy volunteers subjected to incremental levels of physical exertion while exposed to “simulated altitude.”
- Diffusion intends to enroll 30 healthy volunteers and give each volunteer a single dose of TSC at one of three different doses.
- This study will evaluate the effectiveness of TSC in enhancing oxygen delivery to the blood and tissues during exercise under hypoxic conditions.
- The Company anticipates completing the study in late December 2021 or early January 2022, and reporting topline results within two months of study completion.