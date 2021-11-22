NYSE approves CPI's compliance plan
Nov. 22, 2021 9:05 AM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) has said that NYSE American approved its plan to regain compliance with its listing standards.
- NYSE has granted a plan period until March 17, 2023, subject to quarterly monitoring and periodic review.
- The exchange may begin delisting CPI's stocks if the company does not meet listing standards by March 17 or make progress under the plan. CPI continues to trade under the symbol "CVU.BC", with the suffix indicating that it is not considered compliant with listing standards at present.
- CPI received a notice of non-compliance from the NYSE in September.