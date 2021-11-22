Rush Street Interactive inks notable deal covering LaLiga betting in Colombia
Nov. 22, 2021 9:05 AM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) says a new deal with LaLiga will see it become the exclusive wagering partner of the LaLiga Spanish soccer league in Colombia.
- The company says the deal enables RushBet to co-brand with the two top divisions of LaLiga and use team logos and jerseys, as well as have certain LaLiga players such as Colombia natives Radamel Falcao, Jeison Murillo and Carlos Bacca, participate in RushBet promotions and advertisements.
- RushBet will also be launching new content productions for both TV and Digital as part of the partnership.
- The deal is notable with LaLiga recognized as one of the most renowned sports leagues with notable clubs that include Real Madrid and Barcelona.
- The partnership follows on RushBet gaining recognition as the Sportsbook of the Year for Latin America at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2021 ceremony.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on RSI recently jumped down two notches to Neutral after the profitability grade worsened.