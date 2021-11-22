BeiGene initiates first-in-human Phase 1 trial of TYK2 inhibitor BGB-23339
Nov. 22, 2021 9:06 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial of BGB-23339, a potent, allosteric investigational tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor.
- TYK2 is a member of the JAK family and functions as a critical mediator in cytokine signaling pathways implicated in multiple immune-mediated disorders, such as psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease.
- The first-in-human Phase 1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary activity of BGB-23339.
- The trial is expected to enroll up to 115 healthy volunteers in Australia and/or China.
- BeiGene’s internally developed, highly selective next-generation BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in patients with active proliferative lupus nephritis.