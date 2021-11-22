Goodrich Petroleum to be taken private in $480M deal
Nov. 22, 2021 9:07 AM ETGoodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) +6.8% pre-market after agreeing to be acquired by Paloma Partners VI Holdings for $23/share in cash, or $480M including the assumption of debt.
- The offer price represents a ~7% premium to Goodrich's $21.50 closing price on November 19.
- Paloma has secured equity financing commitments for the entire acquisition, including assumption of debt, from EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI LP, and is not subject to a financing condition.
- Goodrich reported better than forecast Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues.