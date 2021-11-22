Goodrich Petroleum to be taken private in $480M deal

Fracking Drilling Rig at the Golden Hour

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) +6.8% pre-market after agreeing to be acquired by Paloma Partners VI Holdings for $23/share in cash, or $480M including the assumption of debt.
  • The offer price represents a ~7% premium to Goodrich's $21.50 closing price on November 19.
  • Paloma has secured equity financing commitments for the entire acquisition, including assumption of debt, from EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI LP, and is not subject to a financing condition.
  • Goodrich reported better than forecast Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.