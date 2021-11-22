Regencell Bioscience's CEO adds $1.13M shares

  • Regencell Bioscience's (NASDAQ:RGC) Chairman and CEO Yat-Gai Au increases its stake in the company with the purchase of $1.13M worth of shares, as per the 13D filing with SEC.
  • Au now owns a total of 10.39M ordinary shares, representing 80.15% outstanding shares of Regencell.
  • "These share purchases using my personal funds, reflects my confidence in Regencell’s business strategy of becoming a market leader for the treatment of ADHD and ASD disorders, as well as infectious diseases such as COVID-19 (“COVID”). Our research and studies aim to address the fundamental causes of and achieve improvements in both symptoms and overall health of patients, as compared to currently available medications for ADHD/ASD disorders and COVID. We believe that we can make a difference," says Au.
  • RGC stock is up 1.80% in pre-market trading.
  • Earlier, ABVC BioPharma vs. Regencell: Similarities end in valuation
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.