Regencell Bioscience's CEO adds $1.13M shares
Nov. 22, 2021 9:10 AM ETRegencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Regencell Bioscience's (NASDAQ:RGC) Chairman and CEO Yat-Gai Au increases its stake in the company with the purchase of $1.13M worth of shares, as per the 13D filing with SEC.
- Au now owns a total of 10.39M ordinary shares, representing 80.15% outstanding shares of Regencell.
- "These share purchases using my personal funds, reflects my confidence in Regencell’s business strategy of becoming a market leader for the treatment of ADHD and ASD disorders, as well as infectious diseases such as COVID-19 (“COVID”). Our research and studies aim to address the fundamental causes of and achieve improvements in both symptoms and overall health of patients, as compared to currently available medications for ADHD/ASD disorders and COVID. We believe that we can make a difference," says Au.
- RGC stock is up 1.80% in pre-market trading.
