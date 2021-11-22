MySize announces partnership with GANT Fashion Brand
Nov. 22, 2021 9:15 AM ETMy Size, Inc. (MYSZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MySize (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has signed an agreement with GANT Turkey clothing retailer.
- GANT Turkey has agreed to offer the innovative MySize measurement application to its online shoppers on its e-commerce site.
- Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "We are thrilled with our partnership with GANT Turkey and are pleased they see the need for more efficiency in apparel sizing. MySize is focused on the standardization of sizing between brands in e-commerce. As we seek to expand our offering to the other brands of Maus Frères, we know the data we collect introduces new and interesting opportunities towards growth."
- Shares up 5.3% premarket.