China Xiangtai Food prices $16.5M in registered direct offering

Nov. 22, 2021 10:00 AM ETChina Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (BTOG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • China Xiangtai Food (PLIN +16.8%) entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors to sell $16.5M of its ordinary shares in a registered direct offering and ordinary share purchase warrants in a concurrent private placement.
  • Under agreement terms, the company has agreed to sell 17.2M shares in a registered direct offering; warrants will be exercisable 60 days from issuance date at an exercise price of $1.008; warrants will expire five years from issuance date.
  • Purchase price for one share and one corresponding warrant will be $0.96; gross proceeds are estimated to be $16.5M.
  • Net proceeds to be used for product research and development, marketing and business development, new business assessment and acquisition, talent acquisition and training, and working capital and general business purposes.
  • The private placement are expected to close on or about Nov.24.
