Existing home sales top consensus, rising 0.8% in October
Nov. 22, 2021 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- October Existing Home Sales: +0.8% to 6.34M vs. 6.20M consensus and 6.29M prior.
- Inventories shrink and demand remains strong, pushing up home prices.
- Inventory of unsold homes fell 12% Y/Y to 1.25M, equivalent to 2.4 months of monthly sales pace, steady with the months of inventory available at the end of September.
- The median existing home sales price jumps 13% Y/Y to $353.9K.
- “Some improvement in supply during prior months helped nudge up sales in September,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Housing demand remains strong as buyers likely want to secure a home before mortgage rates increase even further next year.”
- Sales fell 5.8% on Y/Y basis as home sales were unusually strong last year due to the pandemic.
- For the week ended Nov. 18, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.1%, up from 2.98% in the previous week, according to Freddie Mac.
- Last week, October homes sales dropped 6.4%, according to Re/Max National Housing report.