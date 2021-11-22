Existing home sales top consensus, rising 0.8% in October

Nov. 22, 2021 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

House with ""sold"" sign in front yard

Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • October Existing Home Sales: +0.8% to 6.34M vs. 6.20M consensus and 6.29M prior.
  • Inventories shrink and demand remains strong, pushing up home prices.
  • Inventory of unsold homes fell 12% Y/Y to 1.25M, equivalent to 2.4 months of monthly sales pace, steady with the months of inventory available at the end of September.
  • The median existing home sales price jumps 13% Y/Y to $353.9K.
  • “Some improvement in supply during prior months helped nudge up sales in September,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Housing demand remains strong as buyers likely want to secure a home before mortgage rates increase even further next year.”
  • Sales fell 5.8% on Y/Y basis as home sales were unusually strong last year due to the pandemic.
  • For the week ended Nov. 18, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.1%, up from 2.98% in the previous week, according to Freddie Mac.
  • Last week, October homes sales dropped 6.4%, according to Re/Max National Housing report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.