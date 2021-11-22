Benchmark provider Hang Seng to detach Evergrande from China Enterprise Index: CNBC
Nov. 22, 2021 10:07 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNY, HSIJD, NTES, CRHKY, XNGSY, XNGSF, IVBIY, IVBXFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hong Kong's benchmark provider Hang Seng will remove struggling China-based real estate developer China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) from its 50-stock China Enterprises Index, CNBC reports.
- In turn, Hang Seng will add Chinese Tech giants JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to its Hang Seng Index (HSI).
- Last Friday, NetEase and JD.com gained after the Hang Seng inclusion.
- Still, shares of NTES edge lower by nearly 2% so far on Monday, and JD slides 4.1%.
- China Resources Beer (OTCPK:CRHKY) and ENN Energy (OTCPK:XNGSY) (OTCPK:XNGSF) will also be added to the Hang Seng Index (HSI).
- Hang Seng will replace the Evergrande removal with Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) (OTCPK:IVBXF), CNBC notes.
- This increases the number of stocks under HSI to 64, from the current 60 stocks, CNBC notes.
- Shares of China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNY) slip 1.2% intra-day and tumbles 81% Y/Y.
- HSI is also off by 0.4% on Monday.
- Last week, China Evergrande will sell its stake in HengTen Networks for $270M as it seeks to raise capital to cover bond interest payments.