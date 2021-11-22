Benchmark provider Hang Seng to detach Evergrande from China Enterprise Index: CNBC

entrance of China Evergrande Center

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Hong Kong's benchmark provider Hang Seng will remove struggling China-based real estate developer China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) from its 50-stock China Enterprises Index, CNBC reports.
  • In turn, Hang Seng will add Chinese Tech giants JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to its Hang Seng Index (HSI).
  • Last Friday, NetEase and JD.com gained after the Hang Seng inclusion.
  • Still, shares of NTES edge lower by nearly 2% so far on Monday, and JD slides 4.1%.
  • China Resources Beer (OTCPK:CRHKY) and ENN Energy (OTCPK:XNGSY) (OTCPK:XNGSF) will also be added to the Hang Seng Index (HSI).
  • Hang Seng will replace the Evergrande removal with Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) (OTCPK:IVBXF), CNBC notes.
  • This increases the number of stocks under HSI to 64, from the current 60 stocks, CNBC notes.
  • Shares of China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNY) slip 1.2% intra-day and tumbles 81% Y/Y.
  • HSI is also off by 0.4% on Monday.
  • Last week, China Evergrande will sell its stake in HengTen Networks for $270M as it seeks to raise capital to cover bond interest payments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.