Airbus signs contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for C295 aircraft program
Nov. 22, 2021 10:07 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), EADSFBy: SA News Team
- Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the manufacture and supply of Radar Warning Receiver and Missile Approach Warning System.
- BEL is an Indian Government-owned aerospace and defense electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications.
- It is most significant export order received to date by BEL. The contract is part of its Offset commitments under the C295 aircraft program of the Government of India and is in line with the "Make in India' policy.
- "We are proud to partner with BEL as per the provisions of the C295 program. This partnership demonstrates Airbus' commitment to support the development of the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India by working with the full spectrum of industrial partners from both the public and private sectors, " said Mr Dominique Arnal, Sr Vice President.