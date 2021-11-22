Legato Merger Corp. II prices $240M IPO
Nov. 22, 2021 10:08 AM ETLegato Merger Corp. II Units (LGTOU), LGTO, LGTOWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Legato Merger Corp. II (LGTOU) has priced upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 24M units at $10.00/unit, for an anticipated gross proceeds of $240M.
- Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50/share.
- The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market later today under the ticker symbol "LGTOU." The common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGTO" and "LGTOW," respectively.
- Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.60M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.
- Legato Merger is an SPAC led by CEO and Director Gregory Monahan, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary Adam Jaffe, and Chief SPAC Officer Eric Rosenfeld. The company plans to initially focus on target businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial and renewables industries.