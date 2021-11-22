Accel Entertainment announces $200M stock buyback program

  • Accel Entertainment (ACEL +4.0%) shares jump after the company announces a $200M share repurchase program, representing about 17% of common stock outstanding at current valuations.
  • "Based on Accel’s current valuation and strong free cash flow position, our Board and Management team believe this is an attractive, balanced way to maximize stockholder value as we continue to execute our strategic growth plans. This announcement underscores the confidence we continue to have in the strength of our balance sheet as well as the quality of our strategic assets," commented CEO Andy Rubenstein.
  • Shares of Accel Entertainment have been relatively flat despite Deutsche Bank raising its rating on the stock to Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.