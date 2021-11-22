Accel Entertainment announces $200M stock buyback program
Nov. 22, 2021 10:08 AM ETAccel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL)By: SA News Team
- Accel Entertainment (ACEL +4.0%) shares jump after the company announces a $200M share repurchase program, representing about 17% of common stock outstanding at current valuations.
- "Based on Accel’s current valuation and strong free cash flow position, our Board and Management team believe this is an attractive, balanced way to maximize stockholder value as we continue to execute our strategic growth plans. This announcement underscores the confidence we continue to have in the strength of our balance sheet as well as the quality of our strategic assets," commented CEO Andy Rubenstein.
- Shares of Accel Entertainment have been relatively flat despite Deutsche Bank raising its rating on the stock to Buy.