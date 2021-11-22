SFIO acquires PH-based tech and software development hub LNS+
Nov. 22, 2021 10:19 AM ETStarfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Starfleet Innotech (OTCPK:SFIO -4.4%) announces acquisition of Philippine-based software development company LEENTech Network Solutions ( or LNS+), marking the asset management company’s new direction towards technology development.
- According to CEO and Chairman Jeths Lacson, this new expansion kicks off a five-year innovation roadmap of transformative collaborations across each of the company’s five divisions: Franchising, Food Manufacturing and Distribution, Coffee, Property Development, and the recently-formed Technology and Software Development.
- Utilizing their in-house expertise in blockchain technology, the group also intends to revolutionize how asset management companies manage their portfolios. Investors can expect instant insights and the ability to participate in company’s growth in real time, using digital tokens powered by the blockchain.