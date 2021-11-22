Victory Capital prices $505M incremental term loan facility for funding acquisition
Nov. 22, 2021 10:27 AM ETVictory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Victory Capital (VCTR +3.2%) completed the syndication of a $505M incremental term loan facility for funding the acquisition of WestEnd Advisors.
- The incremental facility will bear interest at a annual rate equal to LIBOR, subject to a 50-basis point floor, plus a margin of 225 basis points, and will mature in 2028.
- "The interest rate spread on this Incremental Facility is the same as our 2019 term loan after it was re-priced twice, reducing its spread by 100 basis points, to 225 basis points over LIBOR," chairman & CEO David Brown commented.
- The acquisition of WestEnd Advisors and the funding of the Incremental Facility are expected to occur by year end.