Zcash tokens gain 31% since protocol transition to proof of stake
Nov. 22, 2021
- The 65th largest digital token by market cap, Zcash (ZEC-USD), surges 31% since transitioning to a proof of stake protocol from proof of work, according to the coin's main developer, Electric Coin Company, in a release from Nov. 19.
- Proof of stake, a protocol designed as an alternative to proof of work, is used to mine or validate block transactions based on how many coins are held.
- "Benefits include the reduction in downward pressure on the price of ZEC, as most miners immediately liquidate ZEC for BTC or fiat today," the company says.
- Unlike proof of work protocols - the original consensus algorithm in blockchain tech - proof of stake does not incentivize extreme amounts of energy consumption.
- "Other benefits of moving to proof of stake which include the reduction of the ZEC energy footprint, providing a possible path to on-chain governance mechanisms, and support for interoperability by addressing problems with proof-of-work transaction finality," according to the release.
- The transition will also "increase the utility for ZEC through capabilities that include yield generation through staking and a possible path to on-chain governance mechanisms for ZEC holders."
- To note, staking is a way of earning rewards for holding crypto to verify transactions on a proof of stake blockchain.
- This could imply more Zcash (ZEC-USD) may end up "going out of active circulation due to lockup periods," against its fixed supply of 21M tokens - much like Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) fixed 21M coins in circulation, CoinTelegraph notes a day after the announcement.
- Electric Coin Company also highlighted its plans to expand its mobile and infrastructure teams, "with intent of shipping a first-release official ECC wallet in 2022."
- Some other cryptos that are moving higher on Monday - and in the past week - despite the broader crypto market slump includes Avalanche (AVAX-USD +3.1%), Crypto.com (CRO-USD +2.7%), Elrond (EGLD-USD +16.0%) and Decentraland (MANA-USD +5.1%).
