Former FTC commissioner's votes can still be counted until his successor is in place - report
Nov. 22, 2021 11:24 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Former FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra's votes at the antitrust agency can still be used until his successor takes over at the regulator, MLex reported, citing a policy released by the FTC.
- Chopra, a Democrat, left the antitrust regulator last month after taking over as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. His exit left the agency at a bit of a stalemate, deadlocked with two Republicans and two Democrats.
- Chopra reportedly issued as many as 20 votes on pending matters before his exit. Some, including a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, have speculated that Chopra opined on Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD).
- Chopra's seat is unfilled, waiting for the confirmation of his successor Alvaro Bedoya. The Senate held confirmation hearings on his nomination last week.
- The FTC published a policy from 1984 that indicated that a departing commissioner's vote would count until the official is replaced, according to the MLex report.
- Last month, the Pentagon is said to have sent its view on Aerojet Rocketdyne/Lockheed deal to the FTC.
