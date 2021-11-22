Former FTC commissioner's votes can still be counted until his successor is in place - report

Nov. 22, 2021

Federal Trade Commission

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

  • Former FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra's votes at the antitrust agency can still be used until his successor takes over at the regulator, MLex reported, citing a policy released by the FTC.
  • Chopra, a Democrat, left the antitrust regulator last month after taking over as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. His exit left the agency at a bit of a stalemate, deadlocked with two Republicans and two Democrats.
  • Chopra reportedly issued as many as 20 votes on pending matters before his exit. Some, including a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, have speculated that Chopra opined on Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD).
  • Chopra's seat is unfilled, waiting for the confirmation of his successor Alvaro Bedoya. The Senate held confirmation hearings on his nomination last week.
  • The FTC published a policy from 1984 that indicated that a departing commissioner's vote would count until the official is replaced, according to the MLex report.
  • Last month, the Pentagon is said to have sent its view on Aerojet Rocketdyne/Lockheed deal to the FTC.
  • Also see last week, U.S. Chamber of Commerce said to challenge FTC Chief Khan's actions.
