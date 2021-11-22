Gage Growth closes $55M in senior secured debt financing

Nov. 22, 2021 11:26 AM ETGage Growth Corp. (GAEGF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Gage Growth (OTCPK:GAEGF -7.6%) closed on a senior secured term loan for gross proceeds of $55M.
  • Proceeds to be used for financing the company's retail acquisition strategy in Michigan, support future growth and general corporate purposes.
  • All retail acquisitions are expected to be accretive to Gage and TerrAscend and are based on completion of its proposed acquisition of Gage.
  • The term loan bears annual interest equal to the greater of 7.00% plus prime rate and 10.25%, payable monthly in arrears, with a maturity date of Nov.30, 2022.
  • The term loan is secured by a first lien on all company assets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.