Gage Growth closes $55M in senior secured debt financing
Nov. 22, 2021 11:26 AM ETGage Growth Corp. (GAEGF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gage Growth (OTCPK:GAEGF -7.6%) closed on a senior secured term loan for gross proceeds of $55M.
- Proceeds to be used for financing the company's retail acquisition strategy in Michigan, support future growth and general corporate purposes.
- All retail acquisitions are expected to be accretive to Gage and TerrAscend and are based on completion of its proposed acquisition of Gage.
- The term loan bears annual interest equal to the greater of 7.00% plus prime rate and 10.25%, payable monthly in arrears, with a maturity date of Nov.30, 2022.
- The term loan is secured by a first lien on all company assets.